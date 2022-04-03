GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.85. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

