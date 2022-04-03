GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.85. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.