GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.94. Approximately 460,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 844,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.93.

GGD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight Capital reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective (up previously from C$4.10) on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.30 to C$4.10 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.75 to C$5.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$867.33 million and a PE ratio of 294.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

