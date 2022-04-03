Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 510,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,988. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 12.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 354,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 37,968 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

