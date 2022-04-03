Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

GTIM opened at $3.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $813,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

