GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX) Stock Price Up 14.3%

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC:GPOX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

About GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX)

GPO Plus, Inc engages in the organizing, promoting, and operating industry-specific group purchase organizations (GPO) in the United States. It offers HealthGPO and cbdGPO for the healthcare and hemp industries, as well as provides professional services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

