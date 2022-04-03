Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,430 ($18.73) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.70) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.64) to GBX 1,325 ($17.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,382 ($18.10).

Shares of LON:GFTU opened at GBX 990.80 ($12.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,060.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,188.78. The stock has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.96. Grafton Group has a 52-week low of GBX 952 ($12.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,425 ($18.67).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

