Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Update

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,900 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $33,162,000. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 24,742 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOPE opened at $99.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day moving average of $85.29. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

