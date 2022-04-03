Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €21.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €21.00 ($23.08) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GYC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.22) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €21.50 ($23.63) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.33 ($25.64).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

FRA GYC opened at €18.38 ($20.20) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($22.13). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €19.21 and a 200-day moving average of €20.70.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.