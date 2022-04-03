Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPMT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE GPMT opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $600.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.