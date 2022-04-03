Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut Graphic Packaging from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.16.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.63. 3,162,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,053. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

