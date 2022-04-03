Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

GTN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of GTN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.20. 1,291,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,055 shares of company stock worth $2,343,342. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

