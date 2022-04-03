Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.33. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 395,139 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.89. The firm has a market cap of C$148.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38.
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
Featured Stories
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.