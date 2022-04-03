Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.33. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 395,139 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.89. The firm has a market cap of C$148.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

