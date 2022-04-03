Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives $41.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of research firms have commented on GWLIF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of GWLIF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.22. 3,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

