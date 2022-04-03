Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 505,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

