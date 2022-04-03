Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor. The company’s product candidate includes GP2, which is in clinical stage. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.is based in Stafford, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $69.77.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,350 shares of company stock valued at $307,402. 68.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

