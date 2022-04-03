Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,585,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.12 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

