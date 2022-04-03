Greggs (LON:GRG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) price target on the stock.
GRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.75) to GBX 2,900 ($37.99) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of GRG stock opened at GBX 2,484 ($32.54) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,530.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,858.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 2,025.44 ($26.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,443 ($45.10).
In other news, insider Roger Whiteside bought 7,823 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,421 ($31.71) per share, with a total value of £189,394.83 ($248,093.83).
Greggs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.
