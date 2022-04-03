Griffin Asset Management Inc. Invests $234,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth $30,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCE. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

NYSE BCE opened at $56.13 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

