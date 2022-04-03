Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,105 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

