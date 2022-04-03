Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Griffon alerts:

NYSE GFF traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 528,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,200. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Griffon has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.00 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon (Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.