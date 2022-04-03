Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.49

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 3136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $506.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth about $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth about $1,542,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the last quarter. 38.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

