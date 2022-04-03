Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 1,431 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,919 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in eBay were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $209,673,000 after acquiring an additional 197,158 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of eBay by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1,032.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 11,328 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,950,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,449. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

