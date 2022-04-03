Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 159 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,834 shares of company stock worth $16,625,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.09. 6,344,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

