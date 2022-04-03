Grove Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exelon were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. 10,273,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,011,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

