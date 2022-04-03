Grove Bank & Trust Makes New $210,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.85. The stock had a trading volume of 54,527,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,156,461. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $316.00 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

