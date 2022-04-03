Grove Bank & Trust Makes New $212,000 Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,606,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Moody’s by 840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

MCO traded up $2.92 on Friday, hitting $340.33. 657,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.19 and its 200 day moving average is $361.69. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.68 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.23.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

