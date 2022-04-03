Grove Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after acquiring an additional 376,992 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,769,000 after purchasing an additional 183,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after purchasing an additional 81,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.26. The company had a trading volume of 132,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,366. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.63 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

