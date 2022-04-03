Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 1,247 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 572,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,637,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,330. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.77.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.