GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT opened at $24.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09.

