GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,322 American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at $596,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water stock opened at $92.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average is $91.38. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. American States Water has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $103.77.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.26%.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWR. Barclays reduced their target price on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

