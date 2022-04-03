GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $10.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $301.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.40 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

