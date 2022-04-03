GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $374,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,934 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of EME opened at $113.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.50. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.79 and a 1 year high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.

EMCOR Group Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.