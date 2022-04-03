GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes $351,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yum China by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,647,000 after buying an additional 427,621 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Yum China by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Yum China by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $69.67.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

About Yum China (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.