H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives $169.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,927. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $5.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

