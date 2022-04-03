Halma’s (HLMA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,980 ($39.04) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLMA. Barclays lowered their price objective on Halma from GBX 3,220 ($42.18) to GBX 2,750 ($36.02) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,595.20 ($34.00).

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 2,491 ($32.63) on Thursday. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,151 ($28.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,270 ($42.83). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,408.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,783.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In other Halma news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani sold 36 shares of Halma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($33.21), for a total transaction of £912.60 ($1,195.44).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

