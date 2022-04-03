Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.18

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

HRGLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.26) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.23) to GBX 1,205 ($15.78) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($21.61) to GBX 1,530 ($20.04) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,166.17.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2824 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.