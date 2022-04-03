Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

HSC opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Harsco has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.39 million, a PE ratio of -309.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,776,000 after buying an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after buying an additional 1,757,673 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,028,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,201,000 after purchasing an additional 457,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Harsco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 265,714 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

