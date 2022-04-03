Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 13,937 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 116.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LendingClub by 642.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 58.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 207.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of LC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. 1,542,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,241. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.39 and a beta of 2.11.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Casey bought 2,750 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,135 shares of company stock valued at $542,136. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

