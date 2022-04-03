Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 226.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at about $984,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at about $1,698,000.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,396. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $675.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.15.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.