Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $601,000 in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 1,110,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

