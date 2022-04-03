Harvest Investment Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PepsiCo by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after purchasing an additional 984,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.76. 3,239,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.24 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

