Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases 2,416 Shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Inspire 100 ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 272,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after buying an additional 55,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000.

BIBL traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $36.31. 61,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,174. Inspire 100 ETF has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $46.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92.

