Harvest Investment Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,711,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Avient by 52.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,575,000 after buying an additional 377,401 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avient by 25.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,700,000 after buying an additional 303,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,801,000 after buying an additional 256,207 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 172.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 325,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after buying an additional 206,416 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNT stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.69. 551,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

