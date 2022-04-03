Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 2,408 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 591.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley cut Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,746,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.62.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.