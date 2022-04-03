Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 377 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSEARCA XSLV traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 31,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $52.89.

