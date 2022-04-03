Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

