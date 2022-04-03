Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Trading Up 6.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $55.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Haynes International traded as high as $45.49 and last traded at $45.49. 292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 63,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 82,808 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Haynes International by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 546,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after buying an additional 71,392 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $607.80 million, a PE ratio of 157.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $99.43 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.88%.

About Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

