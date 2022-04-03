HC Wainwright Cuts Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target to $6.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $85.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 1,085.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

