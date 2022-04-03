HC Wainwright Downgrades Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) to Neutral

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 351,626 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 493,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 23,884 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.