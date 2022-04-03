Head to Head Contrast: Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) & Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon N/A N/A N/A Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.91% -13.66%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Volcon and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 7 0 0 2.00

Volcon presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.14%. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus price target of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 418.80%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Volcon.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volcon and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $450,000.00 73.68 -$40.13 million N/A N/A Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Electric Last Mile Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Volcon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Volcon beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volcon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volcon Inc. is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc. is based in Texas.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

